Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman shot to death in West Garfield Park found inside parked car in Maywood

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – A woman was found dead inside a parked car in Maywood after being shot in West Garfield Park Sunday night, according to Chicago police. 

CPD says the shooting happened in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue around 11:26 p.m.  

Police say the victim, identified as 29-year-old Alexis Wesley by the Medical Examiner's Office, was found inside the car with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to Loyola Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives say they are speaking to a person of interest.   

No further information was available. 

First published on December 27, 2022 / 8:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.