Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman fatally stabbed during argument, fight on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was killed during an argument in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard.  

Police say the 37-year-old victim was arguing with a known man inside a residence that turned into a fight.

She was then stabbed by the man and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The offender was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition with lacerations to his face and hands and was then placed into custody.

Police say this is a domestic-related incident.

Charges are pending.

First published on October 28, 2023 / 9:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.