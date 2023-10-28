Woman fatally stabbed during argument, fight on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was killed during an argument in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard.

Police say the 37-year-old victim was arguing with a known man inside a residence that turned into a fight.

She was then stabbed by the man and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The offender was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition with lacerations to his face and hands and was then placed into custody.

Police say this is a domestic-related incident.

Charges are pending.