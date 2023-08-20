Watch CBS News
Woman possibly pushed from apartment window, critically hurt in Uptown, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is in critical condition after falling from a window in the Uptown neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Chicago police said the 31-year-old victim was found unresponsive in an alley, in the 4900 block of North Kenmore Avenue around 12:40 p.m.

Further investigation indicates the victim may have been pushed causing her to fall out of the window.

No arrests were made.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

