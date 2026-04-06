Woman due in court on charges of killing on-and-off lover, his parents in Chicago's south suburbs

The woman accused of killing her on-and-off-again boyfriend and his parents in Chicago's south suburbs was due in court Monday.

The Will County State's Attorney's office said Jenna Strouble, 30, shot and killed the father of her children, Jake Lambert, after giving him a massage in a vehicle. She then went to the home of Lambert's mother and stepfather — Stacy Forde, 54, and Patrick Forde, 55 — in unincorporated Crete, Illinois, and shot and killed them too, prosecutors said.

On Sunday, March 22, Strouble asked Lambert if he wanted to hang out and go for a drive, prosecutors said. She came around 11 p.m. or 11:30 p.m. to pick him up, and they went to the Plum Creek Nature Preserve, which was closed, prosecutors said. Strouble said she pulled over on Burnham Road in Sauk Village, and told Lambert she had a surprise for him and was going to give him a back massage, prosecutors said. She said she brought a massage gun with her because Lambert complained that his back hurt and she did not do enough for him, prosecutors said.

Strouble asked Lambert to recline the seat back, take off his shirt and hat, and lie on his abdomen, prosecutors said. She straddled him and gave him a massage for 20 minutes, prosecutors said.

But while giving Lambert the massage, Strouble received the Glock pistol, which she had been storing under the passenger seat. Strouble held the gun to the back of Lambert's head for about eight minutes while giving him the massage, prosecutors said.

Strouble said she thought about putting down the gun and doing it all another time, but she went ahead and shot Lambert in the back of the head, prosecutors said.

After this, Strouble climbed off Lambert's body, smoked a cigarette, and drove to Lambert's parents' house, prosecutors said.

Upon arriving at Lambert's parents' house in unincorporated Crete, Strouble smoked another cigarette while trying to get into the house with Lambert's keys, prosecutors said.

Pat Forde opened the door, and Strouble told prosecutors at that point that she began shooting him right away — firing the gun from the front porch and continuing into the house, prosecutors said. Stacy Forde heard her husband scream and came downstairs, and Strouble shot her too, prosecutors said.

Strouble, of St. John, Indiana, is charged with nine counts of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors have argued that she should stay in jail until trial.