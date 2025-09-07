Woman, dog struck and killed by Metra train in Glencoe, Illinois

A woman was struck and killed by a Metra train this weekend in the North Shore Chicago suburb of Glencoe.

A dog was also killed.

At 9:35 a.m. Saturday, Glencoe Public Safety was called to the Union Pacific North Metra line near Green Bay and Maple Hill roads, where they found the woman and the dog dead on the tracks.

Police believe the woman crossed the tracks heading west before a southbound Metra train went through the crossing.

All train and vehicular traffic was halted after the incident, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office had not identified the woman as of Sunday morning.