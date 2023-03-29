Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after woman found dead in South Side alley

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Woman found shot, killed on South Side
Woman found shot, killed on South Side 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was found dead inside an alley on the city's South Side early Wednesday morning.

Chicago police say around 1:04 a.m., officers respond to a ShotSpotter call of an unidentified woman unresponsive in an alley, in the 7900 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.  

No arrests were made.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 6:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.