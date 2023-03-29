Investigation underway after woman found dead in South Side alley

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was found dead inside an alley on the city's South Side early Wednesday morning.

Chicago police say around 1:04 a.m., officers respond to a ShotSpotter call of an unidentified woman unresponsive in an alley, in the 7900 block of South Vincennes Avenue.



The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

Area Two detectives are investigating.