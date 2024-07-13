Woman, 34, dies after being shot in head on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 34-year-old woman is dead after she was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the city's West Side Saturday morning.

Chicago police say officers responded to the 200 block of South Kostner Avenue just after 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman, who had been shot on the ground, unresponsive.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where she died a short time later.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.