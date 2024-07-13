Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, 34, dies after being shot in head on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 34-year-old woman is dead after she was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the city's West Side Saturday morning.

Chicago police say officers responded to the 200 block of South Kostner Avenue just after 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman, who had been shot on the ground, unresponsive.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where she died a short time later.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.