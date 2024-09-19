Watch CBS News
Woman, 63, found dead after Chicago West Side apartment fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 63-year-old woman died in an apartment fire in the Austin neighborhood Wednesday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of West Quincy Street.

Chicago police and fire crews responded to the scene, where the victim was found inside the apartment.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

No further information was immediately available. 

