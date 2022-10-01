Woman dies after being found unresponsive at bar in Wrigleyville
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead after being found at a bar in Wrigleyville early Saturday morning.
Police said a 27-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the bar, in the 900 block of West Belmont around 4:42 a.m.
The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
No further information was immediately available.
Police are investigating.
