Woman dies after being found unresponsive at bar in Wrigleyville

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead after being found at a bar in Wrigleyville early Saturday morning.

Police said a 27-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the bar, in the 900 block of West Belmont around 4:42 a.m.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on October 1, 2022 / 10:50 AM

