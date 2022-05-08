Woman dies after shot in armpit in Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead after being shot in the armpit in the Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning.
Police said around 7:49 a.m., the victim, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the left armpit on the 1500 block of South Sawyer and was self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, police said.
No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.