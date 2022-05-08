Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dies after shot in armpit in Lawndale

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead after being shot in the armpit in the Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said around 7:49 a.m., the victim, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the left armpit on the 1500 block of South Sawyer and was self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating. 

First published on May 8, 2022 / 9:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.