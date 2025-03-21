Woman critically hurt after being struck by SUV in Chicago West Side hit-and-run

A woman was hurt after being hit by an SUV on the city's West Side Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Pulaski Road.

Chicago police said that the woman was hit by the SUV driven by a 24-year-old man traveling northbound.

The SUV driver continued northbound and was not present when officers arrived, police said.

The woman was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with multiple injuries and was last listed in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Major Accidents Investigation Unit.