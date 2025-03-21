Watch CBS News
Woman critically hurt after being struck by SUV in Chicago West Side hit-and-run

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

SUV hits, critically injures woman in West Side hit-and-run
SUV hits, critically injures woman in West Side hit-and-run 00:23

A woman was hurt after being hit by an SUV on the city's West Side Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Pulaski Road.

Chicago police said that the woman was hit by the SUV driven by a 24-year-old man traveling northbound.

The SUV driver continued northbound and was not present when officers arrived, police said.

The woman was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with multiple injuries and was last listed in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Major Accidents Investigation Unit.

