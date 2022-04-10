Woman critically hurt in house fire in South Chicago

Woman in critical condition after house fire in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is critically hurt after a house fire in the South Chicago neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police responded to a residential fire around 1:20 a.m. and entered the house, in the 3000 block of East 79th Place, where they discovered a woman who was unresponsive.

The officers carried the victim outside where they began chest compression. The victim was transported to Trinity Hospital in critical condition. The two officers were also transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation in good condition.

Fire Department extinguished the fire

No further injuries were reported. CFD is investigating.