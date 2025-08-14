Watch CBS News
Woman, 79, critically hurt after being hit by car in Ingleside, Illinois, sheriffs say

Jeramie Bizzle
A 79-year-old woman was critically hurt after being hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The office said just before 2 p.m., deputies responded to Big Hollow Road near Leonard Avenue, where they found the woman seriously hurt.

Initial reports indicated that a Nissan Altima, driven by a 41-year-old Wood Dale woman, was traveling eastbound on Big Hollow Road when she hit the victim, who had been walking in the roadway.  

Evidence from the scene indicated that the driver attempted to swerve but was unable to avoid hitting her.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver and a small child in the back seat were not hurt.

Police said the woman may have memory issues and left her home without her caretaker's knowledge.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team. 

