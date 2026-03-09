Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, 77, loses control of SUV, crashes into fences, building in Belmont Cragin, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Cleanup is underway after a sports-utility vehicle crashed into a building on the city's Northwest Side on Monday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Lorel Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Chicago police said a 77-year-old woman was driving a Subaru SUV when she lost control of the vehicle and hit multiple fences and then a home.

No one was hurt. The driver refused medical assistance at the scene.

No citations were issued.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue