Woman, 77, loses control of SUV, crashes into fences, building in Belmont Cragin, police say
Cleanup is underway after a sports-utility vehicle crashed into a building on the city's Northwest Side on Monday evening.
It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Lorel Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.
Chicago police said a 77-year-old woman was driving a Subaru SUV when she lost control of the vehicle and hit multiple fences and then a home.
No one was hurt. The driver refused medical assistance at the scene.
No citations were issued.
Area 5 detectives are investigating.