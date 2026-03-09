Woman, 77, loses control of SUV, crashes into fences, building in Belmont Cragin, police say

Cleanup is underway after a sports-utility vehicle crashed into a building on the city's Northwest Side on Monday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Lorel Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Chicago police said a 77-year-old woman was driving a Subaru SUV when she lost control of the vehicle and hit multiple fences and then a home.

No one was hurt. The driver refused medical assistance at the scene.

No citations were issued.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.