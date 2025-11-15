Watch CBS News
Woman charged with robbing 3 women at knifepoint, stabbing 1 in Albany Park this month

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police charged a woman they said robbed three other women at knifepoint, stabbing one, in the Albany Park neighborhood on Thursday.

Miriam Rivera, 51, was arrested and charged with three felony counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, and one felony count of unlawful restraint.

Rivera was identified as the suspect who allegedly robbed a 42-year-old woman in the 4800 block of North Albany Avenue five hours prior to her arrest.

It was further alleged that she also robbed a 68-year-old woman inside a business on Nov. 5, in the 3400 block of West Montrose Avenue, and stabbed and restrained a 50-year-old woman during an armed robbery inside a business on Nov. 9, in the 3200 block of West Montrose Avenue.

Rivera was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was released. 

