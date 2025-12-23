Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman charged with attacking pair on CTA bus on West Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Chicago police charged a woman they said attacked a man and a woman while on a CTA bus on the city's West Side on Sunday afternoon.

Diamond Miller, 37, of Chicago, was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated battery.

Police said she was identified as the suspect who allegedly attacked a 54-year-old woman with a sharp object and beat a 35-year-old man on the bus in the 4000 block of West Cermak Road just before 1 p.m. on Sunday. She was taken into custody 20 minutes after the assault.

Police did not say what led to the attack. 

She is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue