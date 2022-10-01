Woman charged with stabbing death of 57-year-old man in West Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is charged after stabbing a man to death in the West Englewood neighborhood Thursday.
Theresa Ball, 52, was arrested Thursday, in the 1500 block of West 72nd Street around 1:32 a.m.
She was identified as the suspect who an hour earlier stabbed a 57-year-old man to death at the location.
Ball was taken into custody at the scene and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.
She is due to appear in bond court Saturday.
No further information was immediately available.
