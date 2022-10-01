Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman charged with stabbing death of 57-year-old man in West Englewood

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is charged after stabbing a man to death in the West Englewood neighborhood Thursday.

Theresa Ball, 52, was arrested Thursday, in the 1500 block of West 72nd Street around 1:32 a.m.

She was identified as the suspect who an hour earlier stabbed a 57-year-old man to death at the location.

Ball was taken into custody at the scene and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

She is due to appear in bond court Saturday.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on September 30, 2022 / 11:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.