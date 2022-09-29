Man stabbed to death in West Englewood; suspect in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being stabbed in West Englewood early Thursday morning.

Police said around 12:47 a.m., a man in his 50s was stabbed in the torso by a known suspect, in the 1500 block of West 72nd Street around 12:47 a.m.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One person was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Police say the incident appears to be domestic-related.

Area detectives are investigating.