Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed to death in West Englewood; suspect in custody

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being stabbed in West Englewood early Thursday morning.

Police said around 12:47 a.m., a man in his 50s was stabbed in the torso by a known suspect, in the 1500 block of West 72nd Street around 12:47 a.m.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One person was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Police say the incident appears to be domestic-related.

Area detectives are investigating. 

First published on September 29, 2022 / 6:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.