Woman charged with stabbing 3 men during fight in Chicago Lawn over the weekend

2 in custody after 5 injured in stabbing in Chicago Lawn

A Chicago woman was charged after a fight led to a stabbing in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood over the weekend.

Asia Boyd, 29, was arrested Saturday around 12:31 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Christiana Avenue. She was charged with three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, three felony counts of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, and three felony counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Chicago police said she was identified as the person who stabbed and wounded three men.

47, 36, and 31, in the 6200 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

According to police, two groups of people were arguing before it turned into a fight. That's when a woman [Boyd] pulled out a sharp object and wounded multiple people.

Two other people, A 37-year-old man and a woman of unknown age, were also wounded during the brawl.

Boyd is due to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.

