Woman charged with spitting on, shooting man on Chicago train to appear in court

Woman who spat on, shot man on Red Line train to appear in court

CHICAGO (CBS) — The woman accused of shooting a man during an argument on a CTA Red Line train Wednesday morning will make her first court appearance Friday.

Indya Smith, 23, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card and was cited for having a weapon on the CTA.

The shooting happened on the train near the Argyle stop.

Chicago police said during an argument with a 33-year-old man, Smith spat on him and then shot him in his shoulder.

Some passengers who saw the shooting, eventually held her down until police arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Police still haven't said what caused the argument or how Smith knew the man.

More details about the case are expected to be released following her court appearance Friday.