Woman charged in shooting that left man dead in Chicago's South Shore community

A woman was set to appear in court Monday in a shooting that left a man dead in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood last week.

Cecelia Morrison Payne, 31, of the Grand Crossing neighborhood, was charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that killed a 37-year-old man in front of a business in the 7300 block of South Stony Island Avenue around 6 p.m. this past Thursday.

The man was shot in the chest, Chicago police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's identity has not been released.