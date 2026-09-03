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Man killed in South Shore shooting, Chicago police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was killed in a shooting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Thursday night, police said.

Chicago police said a 37-year-old man was outside of a business in the 7300 block of S. Stony Island when an unknown woman approached him, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The man was shot in the chest, CPD said. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not have a more detailed description of the suspected shooter. No one is in custody. An investigation by area detectives is ongoing.

The victim has not yet been identified. 

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