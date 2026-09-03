Man killed in South Shore shooting, Chicago police say

A man was killed in a shooting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Thursday night, police said.

Chicago police said a 37-year-old man was outside of a business in the 7300 block of S. Stony Island when an unknown woman approached him, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The man was shot in the chest, CPD said. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not have a more detailed description of the suspected shooter. No one is in custody. An investigation by area detectives is ongoing.

The victim has not yet been identified.