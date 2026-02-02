Wisconsin woman injured 3 people in "random acts of violence" near Gurnee Mills

Charges are pending for a Wisconsin woman who police said injured three people in a hit-and-run and a stabbing near Gurnee Mills on Monday morning.

Gurnee police said shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Grand Avenue for reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in a parking lot.

Initial reports indicated that a vehicle was traveling through the parking lot aisle when it hit a 79-year-old man who was standing near his vehicle.

The offending vehicle then exited the aisle and another pedestrian, a 60-year-old woman.

The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

The 79-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to Advocate Condell Hospital. The 60-year-old suffered an ankle injury and was taken to Lake Forest Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said that through witness statements and security footage from the area, officers were able to identify the offending vehicle and searched the area.

While officers were canvassing the area, another officer noticed a fight between a man and a woman in the 6400 block of Grand.

After officers issued verbal commands for the individuals to separate, the 25-year-old woman from Waukesha, Wisconsin, stood up and aggressively approached the officer, prompting the deployment of a taser, police said. She was then taken into custody.

Further investigation revealed that the same woman was the driver involved in the earlier hit-and-run.

Investigators determined that following the crash, she entered a nearby parking lot where she approached the man, who was seated inside his vehicle. Using a large butcher knife, struck the vehicle's window and slashed the driver's side tire.

Police said the victim got out of his car and the two began to struggle over the knife. He suffered multiple cuts to his hands but was able to disarm the suspect and restrain her until police arrived.

All involved incidents appear to be connected and appear to be random acts of violence, police said.

There is no ongoing threat to the public related to these events.

Investigation into the incidents remains ongoing as detectives work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incidents.