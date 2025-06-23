Woman charged with driving car through crowd during anti-ICE protest this month

A woman stood charged Monday with driving a car through a crowd assembled for a protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in downtown Chicago earlier this month.

Chicago police said Deirdre Kemp, 30, was arrested on Thursday, June 19. She was charged with one felony count each of aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm and aggravated fleeing causing bodily injury, and one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license.

Kemp as also cited with driving an uninsured vehicle and failing to obey police officers.

Around 6:19 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, a maroon sedan was seen barreling down the street as the protesters marched at Monroe Street and Wabash Avenue.

CBS News Chicago's cameras caught the driver — a woman in a yellow tank top — among the protesters just minutes before. She had a can of spray paint in her hand as she faced police.

CBS News Chicago's Sabrina Franza was reporting live from the scene less than two minutes later when the screaming started.

There was a sudden rush to help anyone who may have been injured. Protesters had to jump out of the way, and some tried to get the driver to stop, while others helped one woman, Heather Blair, who said she was hit by the car.

CBS Skywatch followed the maroon car for more than six minutes as the driver left the scene. She drove into oncoming traffic and made turns in front of other cars.

The driver first proceeded east on Monroe Street to Michigan Avenue, and drove past an unsuspecting Divvy bike. A witness, protester Dr. Howard Ehrman, said the car sped up as the driver fled.

"They continued to accelerate. It started off at State Street about 30 miles an hour," Ehrman said. "By the time it got to Michigan [Avenue], it was going 50 miles an hour."

The driver of the maroon car stopped only after her vehicle broke down on State Street in the South Loop. She got out, and then got right back behind the wheel.

CWB Chicago first reported the arrest and charges against Kemp Monday night.

Chicago police referred further questions about the charges against Kemp to the Cook County State's Attorney's office.

and contributed to this report.