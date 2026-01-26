Woman charged with attempted murder in 2025 shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side

A woman was charged with attempted murder this past weekend, nearly a year after investigators said she shot another woman on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Lissette Chavez, 23, was arrested by the Grand Central Area Homicide Investigation Support Team in the 200 block of North Harlem Avenue in west suburban Oak Park on Saturday.

She appeared in court on Sunday.

Investigators believe Chavez shot a 25-year-old woman on March 19, 2025, in the 6100 block of North Karlov Avenue in the Sauganash neighborhood.

The victim survived.

Chavez is charged with one count each of first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

She was released from custody after a detention hearing Sunday, but is due back in court on Friday.