Woman charged with attempted armed robbery in Oakbrook Center mall shooting

A woman has been charged with attempted robbery in the fatal shooting at Oakbrook Center mall last week.

A man was killed and a woman was injured in the parking lot outside the L.L. Bean store last Wednesday. Police said five people in two vehicles met up in the parking lot and got into a fight of some kind. Shots were fired, and two people were struck.

One car stayed at the scene but the people in the other car fled and were taken into custody a short time later in neighboring Oakbrook Terrace.

Those three people were released without charges on Friday, police said.

Monday, the DuPage County State's Attorney and Oak Brook Police announced 29-year-old Chance Jamerson is now charged with three felony counts of attempted armed robbery.

She is due in court later this week.

Officials said they could not release further information at this time, but would host a joint news conference after Jamerson's first court appearance.