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Police investigating "isolated" shooting at Oakbrook Center mall

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman,
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Natalie Goldstick

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A shooting was reported at Oakbrook Center shopping mall on Wednesday afternoon. 

Oak Brook police confirmed the shooting was isolated and there is no current threat. It was not clear if anyone was injured in the shooting. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. 

Police said Oakbrook Center will remain open at this time. 

Witnesses told CBS News Chicago the mall was placed on lockdown, which has since been lifted.  

There was a heavy police presence at the mall as officers investigated. 

Police said as of 1:20 p.m., all parties involved in the shooting were in custody or accounted for, and there was no active threat.

On Dec. 23, 2021, a shootout between two men wounded four innocent bystanders and one combatant inside the same mall. The shooting took place shortly before 6 p.m. that day near the Ann Taylor and Auntie Anne's stores.

The two men, Tyran Williams and Steve L. Lane, were involved in a quarrel that turned violent with shots being fired. Lane shot Williams before fleeing the scene, but was taken into custody a short time later, the DuPage County State's Attorney's office said.

Four bystanders were wounded in the shooting and were treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both Williams and Lane were charged with multiple felonies. Lane later pleaded guilty in the shooting and was sentenced to 18 years in prison this past May, while Williams, a restaurateur in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, was shot and killed on March 15, 2024, in front of his restaurant on 95th Street.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue ot provide updates. 

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