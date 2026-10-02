3 arrested in Oakbrook Center mall shooting released without charges

Three people who were arrested after a deadly shooting in the parking lot of Oakbrook Center Mall Wednesday have been released without charges.

The shooting happened after five people in two vehicles met up in the parking lot of the shopping center and got into an altercation. Shots were fired, killing a man and injuring a woman. One car stayed at the scene, but the people in the other car fled the parking lot. They were taken into custody in neighboring Oakbrook Terrace.

The man killed was identified as 28-year-old Justin Hill of south suburban Dolton. Police said an officer had been assigned to provide security at the hospital where the injured woman, who has not been identified, is being treated.

Friday afternoon Oak Brook police said after working with the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office to review all available evidence in the case, the three people taken into custody after the shooting were released without charges.

Police did not offer further details regarding why they were released and just said the investigation remains ongoing. They said they would give updates in a future news conference "when appropriate."