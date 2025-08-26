Woman charged after 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself, died on Chicago's South Side

Woman charged in connection with 5-year-old boy's accidental shooting death in Chicago

A woman was charged with child endangerment Tuesday after a 5-year-old boy accessed an unsecured gun and accidentally shot himself in the head in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood this past weekend.

Danya Bell, 29, was charged with one felony count of causing child endangerment and death.

At 1:17 p.m. Sunday, Bell's 5-year-old son suffered a gunshot wound to the head inside his family's apartment in the 4400 block of South Greenwood Avenue.

He was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died.

The family told a gun victim's advocate that the boy started kindergarten just last week. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Bell was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Sunday at Wentworth Area Police Headquarters, and stood charged Tuesday. She is due for a detention hearing in Cook County Criminal Court on Wednesday.