Woman charged with shooting man to death in West Roseland last summer

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A woman was charged in connection to a fatal shooting of a 47-year-old man on the city's South Side last summer.

Aaliyah Cain, 18, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday by officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 10500 block of South Prairie Avenue. She was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Chicago police said she was identified as the suspect who participated in the deadly shooting of the victim on July 6, 2024, in the 10600 block of South State Street.

Cain is scheduled to appear at a detention on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

