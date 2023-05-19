Woman charged with murder in 2021 Scottsdale shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago woman is charged in the deadly shooting of a man in the Scottsdale neighborhood back in 2021.

Viviana Noriega, 40, was arrested by Chicago police on Wednesday, in the 8000 block of South Knox Avenue.

Police say she was identified as one of the suspects who participated in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man, on April 27, 2021, in the 8300 block of South Keating Avenue.

Noriega was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

She is due to appear in bond court Friday.