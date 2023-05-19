Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman charged with murder in 2021 Scottsdale shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago woman is charged in the deadly shooting of a man in the Scottsdale neighborhood back in 2021.

Viviana Noriega, 40, was arrested by Chicago police on Wednesday, in the 8000 block of South Knox Avenue.

Police say she was identified as one of the suspects who participated in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man, on April 27, 2021, in the 8300 block of South Keating Avenue.

Noriega was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

She is due to appear in bond court Friday. 

First published on May 19, 2023 / 6:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.