Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Hyde Park, suspect in custody after chase on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint late Monday night in Hyde Park, leading to a chase along the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Chicago police said a 50-year-old woman was walking to her car in the 5400 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard shortly before 11 p.m., when two men walked up to her, and demanded her belongings at gunpoint.

The pair then drove off in her 2019 Alfa Romeo SUV.

Illinois State Police later spotted the stolen vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 91st Street shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

State troopers chased the SUV to the 5600 block of South Throop Street in West Englewood, where one person was taken into custody, and a gun was recovered.