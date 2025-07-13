Watch CBS News
Woman, 69, killed after being hit by SUV in South Loop; person in custody

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
A 69-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV early Sunday morning in the South Loop.

Chicago police said around 6:40 a.m., the woman was walking in the street in the 800 block of West Roosevelt Road when she was hit by a Mazda SUV, driven by a 35-year-old woman, traveling eastbound on Roosevelt.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mazda driver was placed into custody, police said.

Charges are pending as of Sunday.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

