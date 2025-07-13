Woman, 69, killed after being hit by SUV in South Loop; person in custody

A 69-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV early Sunday morning in the South Loop.

Chicago police said around 6:40 a.m., the woman was walking in the street in the 800 block of West Roosevelt Road when she was hit by a Mazda SUV, driven by a 35-year-old woman, traveling eastbound on Roosevelt.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mazda driver was placed into custody, police said.

Charges are pending as of Sunday.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

No further information was immediately available.