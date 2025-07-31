Woman, 69, critically hurt in Marshall Square hit-and-run

A 69-year-old woman was critically hurt after being hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon on the city's West Side.

Chicago police said the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 26th Street in the Marshall Square neighborhood.

According to police, the victim was in a parking lot when she was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered a fractured skull and back injuries and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

As of Thursday, no arrests were made.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.