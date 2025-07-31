Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, 69, critically hurt in Marshall Square hit-and-run

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Woman, 69, critical after West Side hit-and-run
Woman, 69, critical after West Side hit-and-run 00:21

A 69-year-old woman was critically hurt after being hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon on the city's West Side.

Chicago police said the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 26th Street in the Marshall Square neighborhood.

According to police, the victim was in a parking lot when she was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered a fractured skull and back injuries and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

As of Thursday, no arrests were made.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue