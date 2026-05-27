Woman, 37, shot while inside vehicle in Hermosa neighborhood, police say

A 37-year-old woman is recovering after she was shot while inside a vehicle on the city's Northwest Side.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Cortland Street in the Hermosa neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victim was inside a vehicle when she was approached by three unknown people who were on foot. They pulled out guns and fired shots in the victim's direction.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.