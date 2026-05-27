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Woman, 37, shot while inside vehicle in Hermosa neighborhood, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A 37-year-old woman is recovering after she was shot while inside a vehicle on the city's Northwest Side.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Cortland Street in the Hermosa neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victim was inside a vehicle when she was approached by three unknown people who were on foot. They pulled out guns and fired shots in the victim's direction.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. 

Area 5 detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

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