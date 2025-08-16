Watch CBS News
Woman, 22, hurt in hit-and-run crash in Auburn Gresham neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
A 22-year-old woman was injured following a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning on the city's South Side.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Halsted Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago police said that a white SUV was heading northbound on Halsted when it hit the victim as she was crossing the street.

The driver continued to drive from the scene without stopping to aid the victim.

The victim suffered a shoulder injury and cuts to her body. She was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives are investigating. 

