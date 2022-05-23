Wolves top Milwaukee Admirals again in Game 2 of AHL Central Division Finals
ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- The Wolves were ready to flex on the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday in Game 2 of the AHL Central Division Finals.
The Wolves were up 1-0 in the first period, and Orland Park native David Gust then scored his second goal of the game
By late in the second, the Wolves were up 7-1. Stefan Noesen scored his third of the period.
The Wolves tied a franchise record with eight goals as they won 8-2. They have outscored opponents 28-10 in their five playoff games so far.
The Wolves can close out the Admirals and advance to the West Finals Wednesday night.
