Wolves beat Milwaukee Admirals, advance to AHL Western Conference Finals

MILWAUKEE (CBS) -- The Wolves had a second chance for to close out the Milwaukee Admirals in Game 4 of their AHL Calder Cup playoff series – and this time, they did it.

Early in the second period, the Wolves were already up 3-0. Josh Leivo kept it alive – ripping a shot from the circle and scoring.

It was his second goal of the game.

The Wolves won 5-1 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

They will host Game 1 next Friday at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont.