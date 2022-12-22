Looking out for those without shelter with dangerous snowstorm, cold snap coming

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the emergency response set for a dangerous snowstorm and cold snap, local leaders were telling people Wednesday night to hunker down, bundle up, and keep an eye out for one another.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke to some people representing a grassroots organization who have taken the last part of that message to heart.

One by one Wednesday evening, Aleta Clark assisted men and women out of a van Wednesday night. They got off the chilly streets for a trip to stay in a Hilton Hotel.

"It's not easy being in the streets," said Deon Hamilton.

the effort is all thanks to Clark's nonprofit, Hugs No Slugs.

"They show a lot of love," Hamilton said. "Trust me, I appreciate them - more than words can say."

"Hugs No Slugs is just about love; creating a love situation for people," added Clark.

Clark regularly feeds those living on the streets. But when she heard about the winter storm and dangerous wind chills coming, she felt she needed to take action right away.

"I've got to do something. I've got to do something," she said. "I at least got to get them an opportunity to come inside."

So far at least two weeks, people without homes will not have to worry about whether they will survive this Chicago winter storm.

"Imagine sleeping out here in a tent. They might not make it. And then the majority of my friends are the elders. I don't want them to die out here," Clark said. "So my goal was to at least make sure the people that I take care of every night is inside."

Meanwhile across the city, commissioners of departments from Streets and Sanitation to Family Services reminded everyone to stay safe. Hundreds of pieces of snow-removing equipment will be ready to clear the way.

"So we have the ability to put 300 pieces of equipment out on the street," said Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Cole Stallard. "We can call our friends at other departments and our private vendors to bring that number up over 750 if need be."

Warming centers will also open with extra workers – and there will be outreach to make sure everyone has a place to stay.

"We'll have overnight teams all night. Our teams will be out," Knazze said. "We've increased the number of teams that we're adding going into the holiday weekend."

With this potential snowstorm and cold snap coming, this is the time where Chicagoans truly step up and need to help each other out.

Anyone on the road is reminded that black ice could be under the snow. Meanwhile, everyone is also reminded to check up on people who do not have family members living with them – and just be a good neighbor.