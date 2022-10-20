With clean injury report, Chicago Bears look to improve offensive line play

CHICAGO (CBS) – Who doesn't enjoy a little break from work? The Chicago Bears are no exception, but its onto their next game Monday night against the New England Patriots.

CBS 2 Matt Zahn checked in with a team recalibrating with 11 days between games.

The Bears were back from their mini-bye with a fully clean injury reports.

Now, if the men up front could provide a clean pocket for quarterback Justin Fields, that would certainly help the offense.

Fields admitted the lack of consistent pass protection has had an effect on him.

"Yeah for sure," he said. "That's actually one thing that me and Luke and Andrew talked about. I felt like later in the game, my internal clock was speeding up a little bit. If they feel like I'm getting antsy and maybe leaving the pocket too early, just remind me to reset after every play. There are times when I do have time and I can sit in there."

Head coach Matt Eberflus wouldn't say if the Bears will make any changes to their offensive line as part of their reevaluation of everything over the break. But regardless of where Lucas Patrick is lining up, he said he needs to be better.

"I'll never speak for teammates," Patrick said. "I can only speak for myself on performance. [It was] definitely not to my standard. There's some serious things I've been working on trying to work out kinks whether which side I've been playing and trying to get into a rhythm.

"I haven't been playing to my standard," he said. "Point blank."

Patrick wouldn't use being moved around on the offensive line as an excuse, but he did call it a different approach.

Fans will see if he's finally able to play center or continues at either left or right guard.