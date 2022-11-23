Wisconsin woodmaker creates 200 toy trucks for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of handmade wooden toys are headed to Chicago on their way to Poland, where they will be handed out to Ukrainian refugees.

A Wisconsin man made 200 toy trucks in his workshop outside of La Crosse.

At a recent doctor's appointment, his physician learned what he was trying to do. She was so inspired, she asked her co-workers to help. To her patient's surprise, they donated 200 coloring books.

"This way, they got something else to do besides just play with trucks. They can do coloring, and learn things in them books. There is a lot of different stuff in those books," woodworker Kale Kvistad said.

Kvistad said he hopes the toys get to the Ukrainian refugees by Christmas.