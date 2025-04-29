Release of Wisconsin woman in Slender Man stabbing to group home delayed again

A Wisconsin woman who admitted to stabbing a classmate to appease the fictional character "Slender Man" will have to wait a little longer to move into a group home.

Morgan Geyser appeared in court in Waukesha Monday where it was revealed her planned transfer to a group home would put her within 8 miles of her victim.

Geyser was sentenced in 2018 to 40 years in a mental institution for the attempted murder of her classmate Payton Leutner. Geyser and Anissa Weier were 12 years old when, following a sleepover, they lured Leutner into a Waukesha park and attacked her. Geyser stabbed Leutner multiple times while Weier egged her on.

Leutner was stabbed 19 times and barely survived. The girls quickly confessed and said they had carried out the attack to appease the Slender Man, a fictional online horror character.

Both girls were found not guilty of attempted murder charges due to mental defect or disease and sentenced to mental institutions.

The judge ordered officials to find a new group home for her to move to. Geyser was granted conditional release earlier this year but this is the third time officials have been told to submit a new release plan.

Her next hearing is scheduled for June.

