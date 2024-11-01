Woman seeking release from mental institution in Slender Man stabbing

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- A Wisconsin woman convicted of stabbing a classmate more than a decade ago to please horror character Slender Man is asking a judge to release her from a psychiatric hospital.

Morgan Geyser, now 22, pleaded guilty in 2017 to attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the 2014 attack on Payton Leutner, who was stabbed 19 times and left for dead. Investigators said Geyser and co-defendant Anissa Weier lured her from a sleepover to a nearby park in Waukesha. All three girls were 12.

Geyser was sentenced to 40 years in a mental institution, and earlier this month filed her third petition to be released.

On Friday, a Wisconsin judge ordered her doctors to file a new report in her case by early next month, and scheduled additional hearings on Geyser's request for January.

Geyser was denied release earlier this year, after the judge said she remained a risk to the public.

She withdrew a separate petition two months after filing it in 2022.

Weier pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide in the attack, and was sentenced to 25 years in a mental institution. She was released from a psychiatric facility in 2021, and allowed to live with her father while wearing a GPS monitor. She was taken off that electronic monitoring last year, but is still under state supervision, including mental health treatment.