Wisconsin meteorologist warns mom about tornado bearing down on her home live on air

A Wisconsin meteorologist was live on the air warning people about a tornado when he realized the storm was headed straight to his mother's house.

Blaise Keller was live on air on WISC, the CBS affiliate in Madison, when he saw reds and greens on his wind tracker, indication a rotation couplet right over where him mother lives.

He took a moment on air to note he needed to text his mom, and then stepped away a short time later to call her. He said when she answered, she told him they were in the basement watching him and his co-meteorologist on television.

Keller said he reassured him she was OK and told hm to get back on TV.

His mother said the storm just missed her goats and chickens, but when she emerged from the basement she found significant damage to trees on her property.

An EF-1 tornado struck Dodgeville, Wisconsin Wednesday, one of four the National Weather Service said touched down in the state during a severe weather outbreak.

Keller's mother said she was able to stay safe because she heeded the meteorologists' warnings on television and took shelter in her basement immediately.