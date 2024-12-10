Wisconsin man taken into police custody after being accused of faking own death

Kayaker accused of faking own death is now in custody in Wisconsin

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (CBS) -- A kayaker accused of faking his death and fleeing to Europe was back in Wisconsin and in police custody Tuesday night.

According to court records, Ryan Borgwardt, 45, was booked into the Green Lake County Jail late Tuesday afternoon.

Borgwardt went missing on Aug. 12 while kayaking in Green Lake, about 50 miles northeast of Wisconsin Dells. Crews spent 54 days searching the lake, which is more than 200 feet deep at points—expecting to find a body.

No body was ever found, but investigators did find evidence that Borgwardt moved money into foreign accounts and ended up in Europe.

Green Lake County, Wisconsin Sheriff Mark Podoll said last month that Borgwardt has since admitted to staging his disappearance by overturning his kayak, padding back to shore in a child-size inflatable boat, riding his e-bike to a bus station, bussing from Detroit to Canada and then flying to Europe.

Podoll says his investigators discovered in early October that Borgwardt had entered Canada a day after his disappearance. He synced his laptop to the cloud a few days earlier, swapped out his hard drive, and cleared his search history.

Authorities also determined that Borgwardt had taken out a $375,000 life insurance policy for his family in January, transferred money into a foreign bank, set up a new email address, and purchased airline cards. Podoll said Borgwardt had been in contact with a woman living in Uzbekistan, and they were eventually able to contact him via a Russian-speaking woman.

A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday morning, where information about possible charges is expected to be announced.