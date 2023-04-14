Wisconsin man charged in 3 separate incidents involving women in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing charges in three separate incidents involving women in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Police arrested Frank Redd, 26, of Madison, Wisconsin around 5:36 p.m. on Thursday, in the 900 block of West Belden Avenue.

Redd was described as the suspect who, just 20 minutes earlier, took property from a 22-year-old woman, in the 2200 block of North Sheffield Avenue.

He is also connected to two other incidents that happened less than two hours prior – including the aggravated battery and unlawful restraint of another 22-year-old woman, in the 2300 block of North Sheffield Avenue around 3:58 p.m., and unlawful restraint of a 28-year-old woman, in the 2300 block of North Kenmore Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

Redd is charged with two felony counts of unlawful restraint, one felony count of aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, and one misdemeanor count of theft.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available.