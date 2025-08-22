Wisconsin court commissioner resigns after dispute over immigration warrant

A Wisconsin court commissioner has resigned from his job after he asked to see an immigration arrest warrant, the latest conflict between judges and President Donald Trump's administration over the Republican's sweeping immigration crackdown.

Peter Navis, who worked as a Walworth County Court Commissioner for four years, resigned from his position last month, county clerk Michelle Jacobs said Thursday. She declined to comment further because it is a personnel matter.

The incident that cost Navis his job happened on July 15. It was first reported on Thursday by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The blowup in Navis' courtroom comes after Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was charged in May with obstructing federal officers and attempting to hide a person to avoid arrest. Authorities said Dugan tried to help a man who is in the country illegally evade U.S. immigration agents who wanted to arrest him in her courthouse.

Dugan is seeking to have the charges against her dropped, arguing that she was acting in her official capacity as a judge and therefore is immune to prosecution. A ruling on that motion by U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman is pending.

Navis was presiding in his courtroom that day in the case of Enrique Onan Zamora Castro, of Milwaukee, who faced a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license for the second time in three years.

Navis said in an interview Thursday that about 15 minutes before Castro's case was to be called, a deputy told him that Castro was going to be arrested on behalf of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, on an immigration warrant.

A court transcript shows that Navis objected to sheriff's deputies attempting to detain Castro without a valid federal warrant.

"In my courtroom, a person cannot be detained without lawful authority," Navis said in the transcript.

The prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Andrew Herrmann, said Navis had no right to see the warrant, according to the transcript. Herrmann did not respond to a voicemail seeking comment.

Navis said he spoke with Walworth County Judge Kristine Drettwan for guidance and she told him he had the authority to run his courtroom as he saw fit. Drettwan did not return an email seeking comment.

Sometime after Castro was detained, ICE officers appeared with deputies to make a second arrest of someone in the courtroom. Navis said he didn't know who that person was.

According to the transcript, Navis said, "I've been instructed by the judges of this county to require warrants before individuals are detained in my courtroom."

Navis said he met with three of the court's judges six days after the incident and they told him that because he misstated their position, he could either resign or be fired. None of the judges in that meeting returned emails seeking comment Thursday.

Navis said on Thursday that he misspoke in the courtroom.

"I misstated it, I did," Navis said. "It's not something I had intended to misstate. It's not like I was trying to mislead anyone. What I was trying to express was I had been given the authority to act in my courtroom. That's what I meant to say, but it didn't come out that way."

Navis said he is currently looking for work.

Walworth County Sheriff Dave Gerber did not respond to an email seeking comment. ICE officials had no immediate comment.

Walworth County, home to about 100,000 people, is in south-central Wisconsin along the Illinois border. Trump won the county with about 60% of the vote in November.