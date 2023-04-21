Wisconsin deputies help free bobcat stuck in grill of car

(CBS/CNN) -- Imagine coming out to your car to find a wild animal stuck inside. Sheriff's deputies in central Wisconsin had to help out when someone found a bobcat in their car's grill.

Dispatchers got a call from the car's owner, and when deputies responded to the incident, they were unsure of what to do, and asked for help from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation warden.

The warden showed up gloved and ready, and was able to retrieve the bobcat using a xxxx, and place the angry animal in the back of a pickup truck.

Sheriff Mike Lukas called the incident "a first" for him and shared video of the ordeal.

"My deputies are really good at solving problems but this one baffled them so we called in reinforcements with Conservation Warden Bryan Lockman. As you can see on the bodycam footage Warden Lockman was a pro at getting the critter out," Lukas said.

The bobcat was not hurt, and has been released back into the wild.