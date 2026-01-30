Winters storm watches, warnings, advisories issued for weather in Chicago, NW Indiana Friday

Another round of lake effect snow that will be potentially very heavy near Lake Michigan prompted winter weather watches and advisories in Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Cook, DuPage and Lake counties in Illinois, and from 6 p.m. Friday through 12 p.m. Saturday for Will County.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Cook County Illinois from 6 p.m. Friday until 12 p.m. Saturday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana from 3 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.

A significant lake effect snow event this weekend will begin Friday and continue into early Saturday. The areas around Lake Michigan will see the highest snow totals, but widespread accumulation is expected.

A brief, intense burst of snow Friday morning could bring 1 to 3 inches of snow in the city of Chicago and create extremely hazardous travel conditions.

CBS News Chicago Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon said a snow squall with gusty winds and low visibility is expected to move into the city around 9 a.m. off Lake Michigan, hitting first along the North Shore before making its way to the south suburbs in the afternoon.

Snow squalls are fast-moving, localized winter weather events in which high winds and sudden snow create extremely dangerous whiteout conditions on roads, and often lead to car crashes and spinouts. Morning traffic will be slow, CBS News Meteorologist David Yeomans said, and residual traffic delays could last through midday.

A more significant band of lake effect snow Friday night into Saturday will take shape over Northwest Indiana. Snowfall rates could exceed two inches per hour, with localized totals over six inches and up to a foot where the band stalls, especially in Northwest Indiana.

While the exact track of the storm is uncertain, conditions in affected areas could deteriorate rapidly, so anyone out on the roads Friday and Saturday should be aware and cautious.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is also reminding drivers to give snow plows and salt trucks ample room to do their jobs as the snow arrives this weekend.

IDOT said they've seen several people collide with their plows already this weekend, including eight plow crashes last Sunday during the heavy snow. These situations are dangerous, and require them to pull a snow plow out of service for full inspection, which slows down crews and could keep road conditions from improving quickly.