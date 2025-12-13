Wind chills below 20 degrees by Saturday night in the Chicago area

Dangerously cold conditions are ahead for the Chicago area with below-zero highs and snow on the way for southern areas.

A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect for southern counties including LaSalle, Grundy, Kankakee, Newton and Jasper. Up to 4 inches of snow is expected for areas under the advisory.

High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low teens and single digits.

A Cold Weather Advisory will take effect for the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana at 8 p.m. on Saturday as wind chills drop below 20 degrees. The advisory will stay in effect until noon on Sunday.

Chicago Warming Centers

The City of Chicago operates warming centers Monday through Friday, and on weekends on in the event of severe weather. The Office of Emergency Management and Communications confirmed four of those warming centers will be open over the weekend.

Warming centers open Friday

Additionally, the following DFSS Senior Centers will be open Friday for warming: Southeast Center (1767 E. 79th St.) and Southwest Center (6117 S. Kedzie Ave.) - open 8:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. The remaining four Regional Senior Centers will be closed. All 15 Satellite Senior Centers are open 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

All Chicago Public Library and Chicago Park District locations are open for people to warm up during the normal Friday operating hours, as are the City Colleges of Chicago. All Chicago Police Districts are open 24 hours for anyone needing to get warm.

Englewood Community Service Center - 1140 West 79th Street

Garfield Community Service Center - 10 South Kedzie Avenue

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center - 4314 South Cottage Grove

North Area Community Service Center - 845 West Wilson Avenue

South Chicago Community Service Center - 8650 South Commercial Avenue

Trina Davila Community Service Center - 4312 West North Avenue

Warming centers open Saturday and Sunday